Ethereum 2.0: proof of stake will probably not arrive until November 2021 according to Vitalik Buterin

Vitalik Buterin has revealed that Ethereum’s migration to Proof-of-Stake, or Proof-of-Stake, is unlikely to begin until at least November 2021.

The Ethereum Foundation also said that the shardings could be delivered fairly quickly

The proposed restructuring of the eWASM smart contract execution layer has, however, been put on standby for now.

The co-founder of Bitcoin Profit, Vitalik Buterin, revealed that the planned migration of Ethereum working proof (Proof-of-Work or PoW) the proof of issue (Proof-of-Stake or EPOS) should not take place before at least November 2021.

Buterin, along with other members of the Ethereum Foundation (EF) team, responded to a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on November 17. During this session, it was also revealed that the Ethereum WebAssembly (eWASM) smart contract redesign proposal has been put on hold.

According to EF, the delay is simply due to the operational difficulty of the project compared to the potential benefits of rapid deployment.

No PoS for at least a year

When a user asked for a full timeline for Ethereum blockchain sharding and PoS migration, Mr Buterin explained that the former will likely be ready much sooner than the latter.

To reduce the risks of such a massive company, a launch date before November 2021 seems unrealistic:

Sharding can be done as soon as it’s reasonably stable, and I’d be happy not to wait too long to do so. […] For migration, I would say that less than a year is unrealistic. Although full implementation of migration fell from the sky in February, I would recommend that we wait until about November, to convince people that the PoS is safe. They would then feel comfortable to move to evidence of importance for the entire ecosystem of 50 billion becomes truly dependent Beacon Chain.

I highlight a comment I made yesterday in the AMA on Reddit that was buried but which I think expresses something important.

The fate of eWASM and other components of ETH 2.0

Users also asked EF’s Danny Ryan about the fate of other Ethereum 2.0 (ETH2) components, including the proposed framework for eWASM. Mr Ryan revealed that eWASM is currently not a priority when it comes to the development of ETH2: