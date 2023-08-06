AI & Machine Learning Power Apple’s Latest Products: Tim Cook

• The New York Attorney General (NYAG) is reportedly probing Digital Currency Group (DCG) in relation to its subsidiary Genesis Global Capital.

• The investigation is said to extend to the former chief risk officer of Genesis, Michael Patchen, who left the firm in October 2022.

• Neither the NYAG’s office nor DCG has confirmed the probe officially.

New York Attorney General Investigating Digital Currency Group

The New York Attorney General (NYAG) is currently probing Digital Currency Group (DCG), according to reports from Bloomberg on Aug. 4 . In recent months, the regulator has reportedly been investigating the DCG over its dealings with its subsidiary Genesis Global Capital.

Investigation Extends To Former Chief Risk Officer

The investigation is said to extend to Genesis’ past chief risk officer, Michael Patchen, who left the firm in October 2022. Bloomberg cited two individuals familiar with the investigation as its sources, as none of the involved parties have confirmed the probe’s existence.

No Official Confirmation Yet

The NYAG’s office, led by Attorney General Letitia James, has not officially announced any such probe. DCG refused to comment on whether any probe is underway but said it is working with regulators and investigations around cryptocurrency-related activities that fall under their jurisdiction.

Regulation Remains A Hot Topic

Regulators are increasingly keeping a closer eye on cryptocurrency-related activities and companies due to concerns about market manipulation and money laundering among other issues. Last year saw several high-profile cases involving crypto exchanges such as Bitfinex and Tether which further highlighted this trend of regulatory scrutiny within the sector.

Conclusion

It remains unclear if this particular investigation will lead anywhere or if it will be dropped before reaching its conclusion; however it does signal that regulators are taking an active interest in policing digital asset firms and their associated entities regardless of their size or prominence in markets both domestic and abroad