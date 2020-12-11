BMW and blockchain project Oasis are working on a new concept for data protection

A new method for internal data protection is to be tested in the cooperation between the car manufacturer and the blockchain project.

Oasis Labs, a company closely related to the Oasis blockchain project , has announced that it is working with the BMW Group on a new data protection project

A corresponding announcement on Wednesday shows that the cooperation between the two companies aims to develop a new method for processing data that should clearly define which data can be accessed and how this is done.

Crypto Cash calls this new approach „differentiated data protection“. This is to ensure that larger quantities cannot be manipulated in such a way that individual data can be derived from them. As an example: If both the average value and the number of people observed are known for a data set, conclusions can be drawn about the respective individual when adding another value by changing the average value.

The Oasis solution therefore changes the individual entries in order to make the underlying data record opaque

As the company writes, any database that uses basic math functions like absolute value, random numbers, and natural logarithms can employ the new data protection solution.