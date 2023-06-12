Ooki DAO Fined $643K After CFTC Court Victory: SEC’s Clayton Endorses ‚True Stablecoins‘

• Ooki DAO to pay $643K fine after CFTC’s court victory

Ooki DAO Fined

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) recently won a court victory against Ooki DAO, which has been ordered to pay a fine of $643,000 USD for running an unregistered derivatives trading platform in the United States.

Jay Clayton Weighs In

Ex-SEC Chair Jay Clayton weighed in on crypto regulation during a conversation at Bloomberg Invest, noting that the current SEC administration was having „blunt conversations“ and had filed charges against Coinbase and Binance. He also endorsed ‘true stablecoins‘, but refused to explicitly contest his successor Gary Gensler’s actions while expressing his support for the agency as a whole.

Crypto.com Halts Services for US Institutional Users

In response to recent regulatory developments, Crypto.com announced it would be halting its institutional exchange services for users based in the United States, though services will remain unaffected for retail investors outside of the United States.

Ethereum Needs Three Transitions To Survive

Vitalik Buterin recently stated that Ethereum needs three major transitions including proof-of-stake (PoS), sharding and eWASM/Layer 2 solutions in order to ensure its long term survival and success in the industry.

