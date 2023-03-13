Pokémon Metaverse Plans Spark Fan Backlash: Will It End Well?

• The Pokémon Company International has recently posted a job listing for Corporate Development Principal to develop ‘brand new Pokémon experiences’ via ‘unique technologies.’

Pokémon Company International’s Job Posting

The Pokémon Company International has recently posted a job listing for Corporate Development Principal to develop ‘brand new Pokémon experiences’ via ‘unique technologies.’ This requires sourcing and researching potential strategic partners, assessing technological trends, and designing and building a platform to house the project’s development. The successful candidate must have over 12 years of work experience, with a minimum of 7 years in corporate development or corporate venture capital, at a technology, gaming, media, or entertainment company.“Deep knowledge and understanding of Web 3, including blockchain technologies and NFTs, and/or metaverse.“

Fans‘ Concerns

Fans are concerned that this might lead the beloved franchise into the world of extreme price volatility and scams, as seen in recent high-profile cases such as FTX collapse. @pory_leeks who reports on Nintendo activities commented saying „Oh no please no“ which was mirrored by other commenters on social media voicing expectations that this would lead to a drop in interest killing the franchise.

Potential Benefits

Nintendo analyst David Gibson mentioned the potential of Web 3 and NFTs during an investor call in February 2022 saying „we do have interest in this area we feel the potential in this area but we wonder what joy we can provide and this is difficult to define right now“. With the recent Corporate Development Principal job listing it seems like they’re committed to exploring how they can provide that joy he mentioned.

Adoption Challenges

However there are many challenges associated with adopting Web3 technology due its association with extreme price volatility and scams which could damage their long running brand name if not properly managed. There is also uncertainty around whether fans will accept these changes or if it will kill their love for Pokemon altogether.

Conclusion

It remains to be seen whether Pokemon can successfully implement their plans for developing a metaverse experience using Web3 technology while still appeasing fans concerns about potential risks associated with blockchain adoption.