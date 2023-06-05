Rosbank Offers Cross-Border Crypto Payments Despite Ban: Blockchain Association Backs Tornado Cash

• Russia’s Rosbank starts offering cross-border crypto payments despite nationwide ban

Russia’s Rosbank Offers Cross-Border Crypto Payments Despite Ban

Russia’s Rosbank has started offering cross-border crypto payments despite the country’s nationwide ban on cryptocurrencies. The move comes as a surprise, as Russian authorities have generally been opposed to allowing any kind of crypto transactions within its borders.

Kakarot zkEVM Secures Backing from StarkWare and Vitalik Buterin

Kakarot zkEVM, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, has secured backing from StarkWare and Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin in its pre-seed round. This is a major development that could help Ethereum scale more easily and efficiently.

China Publishes National Blockchain Standard

China has published a national blockchain standard that will serve as the basis for all future blockchain projects in the country. This is an important step forward for the country, as it provides greater clarity and guidance on how blockchain projects should be developed and implemented.

Japanese Regulators Warn OpenAI Against Collecting Sensitive Data

Japanese regulators have warned OpenAI against collecting sensitive data without proper permission or consent. OpenAI recently unveiled its own AI platform, which raised concerns about potential misuse of user data by the company.

Coinbase Derivatives Exchange Unveils Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures

Coinbase Pro recently unveiled two new futures contracts for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). These futures contracts will allow traders to gain exposure to both of these digital assets without having to actually buy or sell them directly on the exchange.